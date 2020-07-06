Madison group to begin recall effort against Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

Mayor Rhodes-Conway

MADISON, Wis. – A Madison-based group says they plan to launch a recall effort against Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

The group, called “Recall Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway”, has totaled nearly 300 likes on a public Facebook. A group spokesman, Jon Rygiewicz, says he’s upset at what he calls “a lack of action” from the mayor.

“We have a situation and many of the residents of this city are unhappy,” he said. “They feel unsafe and you can’t blame them.”

Rygiewicz, who has previously attempted a run for a state representative seat, says he understands the political process behind a recall.

“It’s not easy, it’s not something that really we can do overnight.”

He says the group’s main concerns with the mayor include an abuse of power, and what he describes as indecision regarding how to handle recent protests. He also says many are upset with a recent leaked video in which Rhodes-Conway backed local police.

“We want a Madison that we’re proud of. That’s safe, that’s for families, that’s the best place to live in,” he said.

Rygiewicz says the group has plans to file a recall effort. From there, he says he’s confident he could gather 40,000 signatures of support.

On Sunday, Mayor Rhodes-Conway responded to the group’s efforts, saying “I am focused every minute on doing the job that the people of Madison elected me to do. I am not going to be distracted by a small group of people who want to divide this community.”

The recall efforts can be found both on Facebook and on a newly made website. Rygiewicz says his goal is to bring the community together.

“Everything that we’re trying to do is unite the city. I don’t care which walk of life you’re from,” he said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments