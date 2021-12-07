Madison golf courses close for winter season

by Logan Reigstad

Photos courtesy Ian Nichol and Ryan BrinzaGlenway Golf Course

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s four city golf courses have closed for the winter.

The city’s parks department announced the closures of the Glenway, Monona, Odana Hills and Yahara Hills courses on Tuesday.

Golf Alert: UPDATE: 12/07/2021 – All Courses Closed for Season. All four City of Madison Golf Courses are now CLOSED for the winter. Should anything change, we will post an update on our website https://t.co/jTu5MkJdXp! Thank you to everyone who… https://t.co/zFBrylTp23 — Madison Parks (@madisonparkswi) December 7, 2021

If the courses are able to open during the winter, the city said it will provide updates on golfmadisonparks.com.

RELATED: Walking the reimagined Glenway with design associate Sara Mess

The grounds at Glenway Park, which is home to the nine-hold Glenway Golf Course, will also be closed for the winter due to an ongoing renovation set to open in 2022. The closure includes users who snowshoe and sled at the park.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.