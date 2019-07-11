Madison girls say they were offered ride by man in vehicle

Two juvenile females reported a suspicious male to police Tuesday.

Officials say the girls were walking home from a summer school activity at Lincoln Elementary when they walked past a male sitting in a vehicle who asked them if they wanted a ride.

The girls did not list the man’s race.

The girls also did not respond to the man, who was parked across the street from the school.

According to the police report, the vehicle is red or maroon and mid-sized.

MMSD has been made aware of the incident.

