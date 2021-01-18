Madison girl who raised $53,000 for charity to speak at Biden’s inauguration

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A 7-year-old Madison girl who raised more than $53,000 through a lemonade stand initiative in 2020 will speak at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

According to Little Johns restaurant owner Dave Heide, Morgan Marsh-McGlone will be introduced by famous chef Jose Andres. Morgan will then get to talk about Morgan’s Lemonaid before handing the microphone off to actor Tom Hanks.

Last year, Morgan gave anyone who donated to her project a coupon for a free lemonade to be redeemed later. She was raising money for Little Johns, which is a pay-what-you-can restaurant.

“Let’s do this Morgan!!!!!!!!!!,” Heide wrote in a Facebook post. “Let’s get Little John’s funded so we can feed people and save lives!!”

