Madison girl raising money through virtual lemonade stand to help Little John’s feed the community

A herculean effort from a girl who simply wanted a lemonade stand

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison girl is doing what she can to help feed the community and pay it forward during this pandemic.

Morgan Marsh-McGlone, 7, created a virtual lemonade stand because “we cannot do a lemonade stand in person right now. So, when you donate, you can send your address to my mom and we will mail you a lemonade coupon I made so we will have a real lemonade stand in the future when we can all be together and you can use your coupon there.”

Marsh-McGlone originally had a goal of $90 with a match donor of $90. However, the fundraiser quickly exceeded that goal and the new goal is now set at $800. Marsh-McGlone said if she reaches that goal, she will also give out cookies to everyone who donated when she is able to create a real lemonade stand in the future.

Marsh-McGlone is donating all the funds raised to Little John’s, a pay-what-you-can restaurant that takes excess food from grocery stores and turns it into affordable, chef-quality meals.



Little John’s owner Chef Dave Heide also owns Liliana’s in Fitchburg and Charlie’s on Main in Oregon. Heide has been highlighted for his community efforts numerous times for his generous, pay it forward attitude.

McGlone created a Facebook page where you can donate and send your address to her mom, Megan McGlone.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments