Madison gets $6.4M for updates to Metro Transit maintenance, administrative building

by Logan Reigstad

A Metro Transit bus heads west on State Street on January 23, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison is getting more than $6 million to help update Metro Transit’s maintenance and administrative building, the Federal Transit Administration announced Monday.

The $6.4 million in grant funding is part of a federal push to make bus routes and systems more reliable and safe. Federal officials announced Monday that 70 projects in 39 states will share a total of more than $409 million.

“These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release. “Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean public transportation – and thanks to the President’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are bringing modern buses to communities across America.”

The Metro Transit project was the only one in Wisconsin to receive money during the current round of grants. For a full list of the projects that received grant money, click here.

