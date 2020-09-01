Madison Fitness Week goes virtual to support Urban Triage

Instead of a week, Madison Fitness Week lasts a full month.

Maija Inveiss

Photo courtesy of Getty

For the third year, Madison fitness studios are coming together to host classes to get Madisonians moving. But this year instead of one week, Madison Fitness Week is lasting a full month.

Due to COVID-19, Madison Fitness Week will be completely virtual starting Sept. 12 through Oct. 18, according to an Instagram post.

During traditional Madison Fitness Week, area studios offer free classes and events with the purchase of a ticket. In 2019, the majority of ticket sales went to The United Way of Dane County. This year, Madison Fitness Week will benefit Urban Triage Inc., a local nonprofit that according to its website aims to “empower and inspire breakthroughs and transformation by way of education and leadership in Black children, Black women, Black men and Black communities.”

During the virtual fitness month, 17 area gyms will be taking over @madisonfitnessweek on Instagram to talk about the workouts they offer and their spaces. Those with Madison Fitness Week tickets will get exclusive access to virtual workouts through Zoom from each of the gyms. There will also be two wellness workshops during the month.

Participating gyms include Harbor Athletic Club, Digiman Fitness, Barre 3, Barre District, Cyclebar, Inner Fire Yoga, Kamps, Omni Fight Club, The Barre Code, Functional Integrated Training, Club Pilates, Basecamp Fitness, Jules Pilates, Canvas Club Boxing, Dragonfly Yoga and Peter Kraus Fitness.

Each ticket costs $20 and starting Sept. 12, ticketholders will receive access to virtual workouts and workshops. Tickets can be purchased here.

