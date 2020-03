Madison firefighters respond to house fire on city’s north side

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters responded to a house fire Friday on the city’s north side.

The Madison Fire Department received a call at 5:02 p.m. regarding a house fire at 1022 Reinke Drive.

Officials said the house has sustained extensive damage.

