Madison firefighters respond after delivery truck severs gas line

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison firefighters shut off gas service to a downtown building Thursday after a delivery truck reportedly severed a gas line.

Madison Fire Department officials said the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Gilman Street.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Crews were able to shut the gas off from outside, and contacted MGE.

Firefighters ensured there were no remaining hazards, and MGE took over repair work.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.