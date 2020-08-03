Madison firefighters rescue unconscious man pinned in vehicle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters helped rescue an unconscious driver who was pinned inside their vehicle following a crash.

Dispatch received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue.

Crews responded to the scene two minutes later.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a vehicle with massive front-end damage against a tree and smoke was coming from the engine.

Paramedics told firefighters there was someone still in the vehicle, but they could not open the door due to the damage.

According a release, firefighters broke a window to release some of the smoke and were able to open a door and remove the driver from the vehicle.

Officials say the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Madison police department.

