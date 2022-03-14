Madison firefighters rescue person stuck in elevator on UW campus

by Kyle Jones

WiscTV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters rescued a person Sunday who was stuck in an elevator on the UW-Madison campus.

Crews were sent to the George L. Mosse Humanities Building just before 5 p.m. Officials said the person had attempted to leave the elevator with a pushcart on the sixth floor, but the doors closed suddenly on the cart and descended to the second floor.

One part of the cart was stuck outside the elevator car and another part was stuck inside.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to pry open a space for the person to pass through, making sure that the cart did not fall and hurt them.

An elevator repair worker then took over, and the elevator remains out of service.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.