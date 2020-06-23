Madison firefighters rescue five ducklings from sewer
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Madison firefighters rescued a group of ducklings Tuesday morning after they had fallen into a sewer.
Engine 1 with the Madison Fire Department was notified that the ducklings had fallen into a sewer at the intersection of W. Dayton Street and Randall Avenue.
Firefighters Wiese, Timm, Bower and Lt. Murray rescued five ducklings in total.
