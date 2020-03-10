Madison firefighters quickly extinguish fire at construction site

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at a construction site Friday night that was believed to be accidental.

According to the incident report, the fire took place on the 600 block of Old Timber Pass in Madison at around 8:30 p.m.

The report said neighbors called 911 after someone ran to their door and said there was a fire at a nearby duplex that was still under construction.

Firefighters said flames were visible when they arrived.

Officials confirmed that no one was in the building, and they were able to ventilate the building and extinguish the fire with a pressurized water can extinguisher.

Authorities believed a heater that was used to keep freshly laid concrete warm was placed too close to other materials and caused the fire near the doorway.

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished within three minutes after arriving to the scene.

