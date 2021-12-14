Three killed in crash on Highway 51 at Cottage Grove Road

WISC-TV/Channel3000

WISC-TV/Channel3000

WISC-TV/Channel3000

WISC-TV/Channel3000

WISC-TV/Channel3000



WISC-TV/Channel3000

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 51 at Cottage Grove Road Tuesday morning, according to Madison police.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported just after 9:21 a.m. Tuesday.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT (12/14/21 at 9:23 AM)#Madison Fire is responding to Hwy 51 (southbound) at Cottage Grove Road for an accident with multiple injuries. Choose alternate routes. Slow down, pull over if passing through the area. — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) December 14, 2021

Madison Fire officials said two people died at the scene, and two people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. Madison police say that person later died. The other person taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officials say Highway 51/Stoughton Road is likely to be closed until nighttime. Drivers are asked to avoid the area or slow down if passing through.

Dane County officials said four ambulances, Madison Police, and Madison Fire crews were all dispatched to the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.