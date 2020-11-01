Madison Fire responding to car in water at Warner Park Boat Launch

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities are responding Saturday night to a car in the water at the Warner Park Boat Launch.

According to a Dane County Dispatch, officials responded to a call at 7:20 p.m. for a car in the water.

Madison Fire is currently on the scene.

Dispatch could not comment on any injuries or the case of the incident.

