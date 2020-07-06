Madison fire, police respond to overnight residential fire

Madison police and fire crews responded to a residential fire just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

Dane County Dispatch said the call came in at 10:58 p.m. on 7 Nations Drive, not too far off of Rimrock Road. Madison fire was not available to answer questions about how it started or if anyone was hurt. News 3 Now is working to learn the extent of the damage.

