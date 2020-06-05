Madison fire investigators work to determine cause of fatal fire; say fire was ‘not intentional’

MADISON, Wis. — Madison fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused Thursday’s fatal fire on the city’s west side, but said the fire was not intentional.

Two people died and two others were injured after a house on Seminole Highway caught on fire. Crews were dispatched to the home shortly after 3 a.m. They arrived to find flames showing from the back of the house.

Two people were able to get out of the home and told crews two others were still trapped inside.

Fire at a home on Seminole Hwy just South of the Beltline. One person taken to hospital. 11 @MadisonWIFire units on scene. Road closed off by @madisonpolice #news3now pic.twitter.com/gLVmUBJdb9 — Mark Schilling NEWS3 (@Area_Photog) June 4, 2020

Firefighters found the bodies of the other two residents within ten minutes, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The two other occupants of the home took themselves to the hospital but were expected to be OK. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

The Madison Fire Department Investigation Team continues to examine a number of potential causes.





























