Madison Fire Department unveils city’s ninth ambulance, Medic 14

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Fire Department is adding another ambulance to its fleet.

The department unveiled Medic 14 in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Medic 14 is the city’s ninth ambulance and will serve the area around Dairy Drive.

Officials said the vehicle will help reduce advanced life support response times and get patients to hospitals sooner than before.

Medic 14 officially went into service on Sunday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.