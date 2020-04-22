Madison Fire Department to salute local hospitals with firetruck lights flashing

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department will honor local hospital workers and first responders this Friday afternoon.

According to an news release, the department will salute their hard work and dedication during the pandemic by flashing emergency lights on firetrucks at 3:30 p.m.

The flashing lights will take place at several locations, including UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital ER, and UW Health at The American Center.

“The Madison Fire Department recognizes the hard work and unwavering dedication of our local hospital and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, from doctors and nurses to cleaning crews and cafeteria staff, “said chief Steven Davis in a statement. “As our partners in emergency medical care, we have the privilege of working with these remarkable people every day and seeing their dedication up close. It is no surprise to us that they have risen to this challenge with incredible strength and courage. Our visit today is our special way of saying ‘thank you’ for everything you continue to do for all of us each and every day.”

