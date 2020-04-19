Madison Fire Department saves lives while risking their own to coronavirus

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– As Madison Fire Department worked quickly to put out an apartment fire Saturday afternoon, precautions against fighting the coronavirus became tougher to follow.

“When we get in a big fire fight like this, the social distancing rules kind of go out the window,” Chief Steven Davis said. “The (personal protective equipment), the paper, filter masks that we see them wear on calls and things kind of goes out the window because they have a big job to do.”

Firefighters wear breathing masks that supply their own air, but keeping a distance isn’t always possible when working together.

“They get in very tight quarters and it is a challenge. So, it’s something the department has to take into account now in the coming days,” Davis said. “If we start to see a spike in signs and symptoms of COVID, we might have an incident to relate it back to.”

Fighting this fire and saving these lives today were their top priority, and Davis said he is proud of their work.

“These are trying times on them with the coronavirus being in the community and community spread,” Davis said. “They’re on edge to begin with, and so a fire like this, that we are prepared to do is handled well with true professionals.”

Although precautions can’t be closely followed on all emergency calls, the department is taking precautions where and when they can by wearing proper safety equipment and following social distancing guidelines.

