Madison Fire Department reminds residents not to microwave cloth masks

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is reminding residents that microwaving cloth masks is a fire hazard.

Fire officials said that masks that have metal inside are especially susceptible to starting a fire if microwaved.

The best method to kill to clean masks is by washing them with water and soap or detergent, the department tweeted.

SAFETY TIP: Do not microwave your homemade masks. This is a fire hazard, especially if your mask has metal inside. Remember, washing your masks w/ soap/detergent and water is as effective at killing coronavirus as washing your hands with soap and water.https://t.co/h6cXv2Z9qm pic.twitter.com/XRgFsAebBV — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) April 13, 2020

