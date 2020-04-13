Madison Fire Department reminds residents not to microwave cloth masks

Logan Rude
Posted:
by Logan Rude
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is reminding residents that microwaving cloth masks is a fire hazard.

Fire officials said that masks that have metal inside are especially susceptible to starting a fire if microwaved.

The best method to kill to clean masks is by washing them with water and soap or detergent, the department tweeted.

