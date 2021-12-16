Madison fire crews help oxygen-dependent patients after power outages cause complications

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters were dispatched to Madison’s south side Wednesday night after a fallen tree cut power to area residents, two of whom needed help with their oxygen supplies.

According to a Madison Fire Department incident report, crews responded to the 900 block of Moorland Road around 9:45 p.m. after winds knocked over a large tree in the area, prompting power outages.

One MFD crew responded to help with traffic control at the scene as Madison Gas & Electric crews worked to restore power. Firefighters remained at the scene until the damage was cleared.

At the same time, another crew of firefighters responded to the area after getting reports that two households dependent on oxygen were having difficulties.

One patient reported their oxygen concentrator wasn’t working, but they were able to switch to a portable tank. Firefighters made sure the patient had enough oxygen to last through the power outage and made sure she had a cell phone nearby in case she needed it. The second patient didn’t have a portable tank to use but said they were breathing fine and didn’t need medical treatment.

