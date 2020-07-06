Madison fire caused by improperly discarded fireworks

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Improperly discarded fireworks caused a house fire on Madison’s west side Sunday night, according to a release from the city’s fire department.

Crews were dispatched to a home along the 400 block of Seven Nations Drive around 11 p.m Saturday for reports of a porch on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the front of the house, the release said.

The fire was put out around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators believe the fire was a result of improperly discarded fireworks.

All residents were able to get out of the home safely.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the release said.

