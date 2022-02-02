Madison expects to earn profit from golf courses in 2021

MADISON, Wis. — 2021 was a good year for Madison’s golf courses.

On Tuesday, Theran Steindl, the city’s golf operations supervisor, said the city anticipates turning a profit for the year.

Steindl credited the news to a lack of rainout days but also said the COVID-19 pandemic has played a key role with a new wave of golfers taking up the sport and hopefully holding on to it.

“We wish this wasn’t the case, but for us it’s been good,” he said. “We’re getting people outside taking advantage of nature, not being cooped up inside, so they’ve really been taking advantage of playing golf, enjoying themselves outside and also providing some opportunity to be with friends.”

Past years have been rough for the four city-owned golf courses; in 2019, the city expected to lose more than $400,000 and the year before, that loss was more than $863,000.

The city’s golf courses, including Glenway, which was closed last year to undergo a renovation, are set to reopen in the spring.

