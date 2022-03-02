Madison Engineering Division to honor Women in Construction next week
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s Engineering Division will honor hard-working women next week.
March 6-12 is Women in Construction Week, and multiple city agencies will be celebrating.
Each day of the week, an agency will showcase the work of a woman on their staff with social media posts, an article, and a video. The city wants to raise awareness of the opportunities and careers that women can have in the construction industry.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that women make up nearly 11% of the U.S. construction workforce.
The city will highlight the following women:
- Janet Schmidt, Engineering Division, Principal Engineer, Stormwater Design Section Manager
- Margaret Kraege, Heavy Equipment Operator, Parks Division
- Rebecca Qureishi, Traffic Engineering Division, Engineering Program Specialist
- Cindy Hemmenway, Public Works Administrative Assistant, Engineering Division
- Kara Jafferies, Water Utility, Waterworks Pump Operator
