Madison Engineering Division to honor Women in Construction next week

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s Engineering Division will honor hard-working women next week.

March 6-12 is Women in Construction Week, and multiple city agencies will be celebrating.

Each day of the week, an agency will showcase the work of a woman on their staff with social media posts, an article, and a video. The city wants to raise awareness of the opportunities and careers that women can have in the construction industry.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that women make up nearly 11% of the U.S. construction workforce.

The city will highlight the following women:

Janet Schmidt, Engineering Division, Principal Engineer, Stormwater Design Section Manager

Margaret Kraege, Heavy Equipment Operator, Parks Division

Rebecca Qureishi, Traffic Engineering Division, Engineering Program Specialist

Cindy Hemmenway, Public Works Administrative Assistant, Engineering Division

Kara Jafferies, Water Utility, Waterworks Pump Operator

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.