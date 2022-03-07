Madison EMTs save infant that choked on bottlecap

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison EMTs saved an infant’s life Thursday after he choked on a bottlecap.

Madison Fire Department officials said first responders were sent to Tree Lane after an 11-month-old child put a bottlecap in his mouth and began to choke.

A Madison Police officer was performing back blows to try and clear the cap when EMTs arrived. Medics then took over, performing back blows and chest compressions.

The cap would not move, and the child’s heart stopped beating. EMTs began performing CPR.

Crews then used Magill forceps and a laryngoscope to dislodge the cap. The child was taken to the hospital and became more responsive while on the way.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.