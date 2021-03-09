Madison doctor to pay $110,000 settlement in opioid distribution case

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison doctor is reaching a settlement after facing allegations he improperly prescribed opioids, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The federal government accused David E. Eckerle, M.D. of violating the Controlled Substances Act by writing prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of his professional practice from May 2016 until January 2020.

Ecklerle agreed to pay $110,000 as part of the settlement agreement.

“Wisconsin physicians who increase risks of opiate addiction by irresponsibly prescribing opioids will be held accountable,” Acting United States Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement announcing the settlement. “This office will investigate inappropriate opioid prescribing and use all available tools to combat the opioid epidemic and protect our local communities.”

The DOJ is reminding anyone who may have unused prescriptions, including opiates, can find a dropbox near them online to safely dispose of them.

