Madison doctor says ERs see decrease in visitors during pandemic

SSM St. Mary’s says for our area, they’ve seen a decline of 33% from April to June. Dr. Kyle Martin thinks some people may be hesitant to get the help they need because of the coronavirus, but it’s important to note there are safety measures in place.

