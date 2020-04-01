Madison doctor, husband victims of double homicide, family friends say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer, Charlotte Deleste

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison doctor and her husband are the victims of Tuesday’s homicide at the UW Arboretum, according to close friends of the family.

Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre are the homicide victims, family friends, who wished not to be identified, said.

Dr. Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center run by the Access Community Health Centers and the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.

A jogger called police around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after noticing two people in a ditch near Wingra Drive.

A man was pronounced dead on scene, while the woman died at the hospital shortly after, UWPD spokesman Marc Lovicott said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to identify the victims. An employee said more information about the homicide victims would come in a release.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department believes the incident was targeted.

This is the department’s first homicide investigation since 1983.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments