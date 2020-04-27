Madison doctor explains why some COVID-19 patients experience multi-system organ failure

People with weakened immune systems will have a greater chance of increased complications from COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — The Center for Disease Control added more symptoms to look out for relating to COVID-19. Those include fever, chills, shaking, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Doctors recognize that people experience the virus differently depending on how their immune system responds to it.

Reports have shown that patients around the country are experiencing liver failure, kidney failure, heart complications and even strokes.

Dr. Jeff Pothof at UW Health said, “Those were things that were all known to healthcare professionals and it’s one of the things that had us really worried about the people who were going to need intensive care treatment. That they would be at risk of having those complications. You can see why healthcare experts got really passionate about social distancing and hand washing.”

Pothof said stress is another factor of how well our organs respond to the virus. Pothof said a high stress level on the body can greatly impact its ability to fight off COVID-19.

Pothof also said that the virus can bring out symptoms of pre-existing conditions that may not have been felt or experienced prior to getting COVID-19.

Pothof said at UW Health, testing for COVID-19 is becoming more available to those who were previously turned away due to shortage concerns.

If you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please call the UW Health hotline at 608-720-5300 before showing up in person.

