Madison DJ plays music set on his driveway

Tahleel Mohieldin by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison DJ brought his sound system out onto his driveway on the city’s west side Thursday to share his passion for mixing music with his neighborhood.

DJ Aaron Jai said he has been DJ’ing for 23 years and he, like many, was going crazy social distancing at home due to COVID-19.

“I never in a million years thought I would be laid off as a DJ to a pandemic,” Jai said.

After doing a few mixed music shows over the past couple of weeks on Facebook Live Jai decided to bring the music show to his neighborhood.

“Music makes people happy, hearing that familiar song, feeling that feeling it’s really big for a time like this” Jai said.

He also said more people than he expected turned up to enjoy the music so much so that it turned into a big social distancing picnic.

Neighbors were able to enjoy both the weather and music–dancing and hula hooping–all while maintaining a recommended distance from one another.

Jai said he received a lot of positive feedback both on his online and neighborhood shows from people particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve even received thank you cards in the mail, like the physical mail and that’s huge to me,“ he added.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments