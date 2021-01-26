Madison declares snow emergency

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Erin Bormett A snow plow clears off Cliff Avenue during a winter storm on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency.

Residents should avoid on-street parking if at all possible to make sure snow plows can efficiently clear the roadways of snow.

Anyone in violation of alternate side parking rules may have be ticketed and towed at their own expense.

Alternate side parking restrictions will go into effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will remains in place until at least 7 a.m. Thursday, which means drivers who need to park on the street should do so on the odd house-numbered side of the street Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Drivers should park on the even house-numbered side of the street Wednesday night through Thursday morning, according to city officials.

More details about the city’s snow emergency are available on the city’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.