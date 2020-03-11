Madison, Dane County prepare for more cases of Coronavirus, actively looking to move polling locations

Madison and Dane County officials are preparing for the spread of the Coronavirus to get worse in the area, addressing efforts to minimize impact Wednesday.

The state of Wisconsin has six total confirmed cases of the virus, two of which were in Dane County.

Dane County executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city and county are working together to make sure both are prepared. They said they are coordinating with each other and local hospitals to keep protocols up to date, as well as staying informed on the latest information from health officials at all levels.

With an election less than a month away and anticipation the number of positive cases will go up in Wisconsin, Rhodes-Conway said the city is actively looking at moving some polling places away from locations where more at-risk populations are, such as senior living facilities.

“We’d certainly encourage people to vote absentee or to do absentee in-person voting, which will be smaller crowds than a polling place, so you don’t miss your opportunity to vote in the April election,” she said.

Rhodes-Conway said the city will let those affected know if their polling location has changed.

