Madison, Dane Co. receive more than $20M for community development projects

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Several Dane County and Madison development projects will get a financial boost from Gov. Evers’ Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program.

The grants include a total of $6 million in funding for Madison and $14.8 million for Dane County.

An estimated $2 million of the city’s money will go toward the Bayview housing redevelopment with the remaining $4 million going toward Madison’s upcoming public market on the city’s east side. Dane County will get a total of $14.8 million that will be distributed to Center for Black Excellence and Culture, Urban League Black Business Hub, and Centro Hispano’s new workforce training building.

“Each one of these issues affects all the others. That’s why these investments and these projects, that’s what they’re all about and I couldn’t be more happy to be here today to support that,” Gov. Tony Evers said at a press conference Thursday. “All of these issues are connected and all of these are key to building the kind of future we want to see for our kids, our state, and for each other.”

The grants Evers announced Thursday are part of a nearly $650 million investment into communities throughout the state. The Neighborhood Investment Fund program was announced in August of 2021.

Money for the grants comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

