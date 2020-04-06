Madison crews work to repair sanitary sewer pipe following overflow on east side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison engineering crews are working to repair an east side sanitary sewer pipe after it overflowed last weekend.

According to a news release, crews started work on the main pipe Monday after 1,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was cleaned from the overflow.

Crews said they noticed wastewater ponding in a grassy area near the 2400 block of Grimm St. as they were doing routine cleaning maintenance Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

City officials reported the overflow to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and began cleanup.

Crews believe a clog of debris between the pipe and dirt caused the overflow. Maintenance crews removed and disposed of the area’s soil.

No residents or services were affected by the overflow, and there were no long-term impacts on surface waters or the environment.

