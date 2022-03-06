Madison crews to treat roads during overnight snowstorm

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel 3000.

MADISON, Wis — Snow is back in the forecast, which means Madison Streets Division crews will be back on the roads.

32 trucks will treat salt routes beginning around midnight, officials announced. The plows will stay on the roads throughout the storm.

Officials expect the roads to be slippery during the morning commute thanks to recent warmer temperatures.

Drivers should give themselves extra time and brake earlier. The snow is expected to taper off around noon.

