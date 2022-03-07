Madison crews to plow all city streets, no snow emergency declared

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel 3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Road relief is coming to Madison.

All city streets will be plowed beginning at 11 a.m., city officials announced. The process will take 12 to 14 hours.

A snow emergency will not be declared, but officials are asking residents to move parked vehicles and trailers off the streets if possible. If your trash collection day is Tuesday, do not leave your bins in the street for pickup.

About 150 vehicles will be deployed Monday, but drivers should still expect slippery and snow-covered road conditions. Snow-clearing work is expected to last into Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.