Madison crews sanding roads as ice builds up Saturday

JACQUELINE DORMER Vehicles make their way along S. Sillyman Street, Rt. 183, as morning snowfall covered roads in Cressona, Pa., on Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021.

MADISON, Wis. — The Streets Division trucks are plowing and sanding roads as snow and ice continues to build up on Saturday.

The recent snow and cold temperatures has made traveling harder. The City of Madison says people should be prepared for slippery, snowy roads.

These cold temperatures mean the main streets will be snow-covered and slick until temperatures begin to rise. Rising temperatures could take until Tuesday of next week.

City plows will be out throughout the day and into the evening hours.

Roads will continue to be watched.

