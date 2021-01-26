Madison crews could take up to 16 hours to clear all streets of snow

The City of Madison is working to clear city streets as snow continues to fall Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the City asked residents to choose off-street parking options. The city is closing large item collection, and the Street Division drop-off sites will be closed for all of Tuesday. Trash and recycling collection will continue, but it will be delayed.

Snow Plowing Update: All City of Madison streets will be plowed today once the storm ends. Travel through the city will be extremely difficult today as the roads will be full of snow. Please avoid unnecessary trips due to conditions. In some areas… https://t.co/jFk6JuL00E — CityofMadison Winter (@MadisonWinter) January 26, 2021

The City said once the snow stops, the plowing will begin. The Streets Division and Parks and Engineering will work with heavy equipment contractors. In all, 150 pieces of plowing equipment will be used to clear Madison’s 1,800 miles of traffic lanes. The City said it takes between 12 and 16 hours before all streets get cleared. It says to expect neighborhood streets to stay covered in snow for most of the day.

More than 100 schools have announced closures or delays because of the snow, including Madison schools. All MMSD facilities will be closed on Tuesday. MSCR Cares, private childcare programs, Special Education, and all other in-person activities are cancelled. Meal distribution has also been cancelled. Virtual instruction for all students will continue as scheduled.

MMSD facilities will be closed today due to winter weather – virtual learning continues as scheduled — Madison Schools (WI) (@MMSDschools) January 26, 2021

