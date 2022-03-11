Madison County Day School students collect donations for Ukrainian refugees

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Students at the Madison Country Day School loaded up a truck Friday with donations they’ve collected to help Ukrainian refugees.

The students collected items ranging from non-perishable food to bandages, first aid kits and thermal underwear. They felt strongly they have a duty to help those in need.

“Here at Madison Country Day School, we have a lot of families with direct connections to people in Ukraine, and so ir wasn’t really something we wanted to do but something we felt like we absolutely needed to do,” student Sturgeon Moritz said.

The students called the collection an amazing community bonding experience.

