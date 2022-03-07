Madison Country Day School collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees

by Kyle Jones

Francisco Seco - staff, AP Pro-Ukraine people, partially reflected in a glass, wave Ukraine flags during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Country Day School is stepping up to help Ukrainians fleeing their country after the Russian invasion.

The school is working with Meest, an international delivery company that serves Eastern Europe, to get essential goods to refugees.

Items can be dropped off Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Non-perishable food – currently a BIG demand! (energy/protein bars, crackers, nuts, dry cereal, fruit snacks, jerky, small peanut butter containers, instant soups, apple sauce/baby food pouches, baby formula…think on-the-go meal and snack items)

The school is asking for the following items:

Adhesive bandages (Band-Aids) in several sizes

Adhesive tape and Gauze pads, 4” x 4”

Antiseptic wipes

Blankets & Bedding

Containers for liquids (canisters for water, fuel, lubricants with capacity of 10-20 liters)

Disposable utensils and tableware

First aid kits

Hygiene products (women’s sanitary products, diapers, wipes)

Latex or rubber gloves

NEW Clothing and footwear for men/women/children (nothing used please)

Over-the-counter pain relievers, anti-cold and allergy meds

Tents, roll up mattresses, sleeping bags

Thermal underwear layers

