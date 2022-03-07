Madison Country Day School collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Country Day School is stepping up to help Ukrainians fleeing their country after the Russian invasion.
The school is working with Meest, an international delivery company that serves Eastern Europe, to get essential goods to refugees.
Items can be dropped off Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Non-perishable food – currently a BIG demand! (energy/protein bars, crackers, nuts, dry cereal, fruit snacks, jerky, small peanut butter containers, instant soups, apple sauce/baby food pouches, baby formula…think on-the-go meal and snack items)
The school is asking for the following items:
- Adhesive bandages (Band-Aids) in several sizes
- Adhesive tape and Gauze pads, 4” x 4”
- Antiseptic wipes
- Blankets & Bedding
- Containers for liquids (canisters for water, fuel, lubricants with capacity of 10-20 liters)
- Disposable utensils and tableware
- First aid kits
- Hygiene products (women’s sanitary products, diapers, wipes)
- Latex or rubber gloves
- NEW Clothing and footwear for men/women/children (nothing used please)
- Over-the-counter pain relievers, anti-cold and allergy meds
- Tents, roll up mattresses, sleeping bags
- Thermal underwear layers
