Madison Council Bus Rapid Transit amendment fails by one vote

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Common Council rejected a proposal Wednesday night that would have required city staff to evaluate alternate stops for the city’s Bus Rapid Transit project.

The amendment — which called for a report on the impacts of moving two proposed BRT stops from State Street to the 300 block of West Johnson and West Gorham streets — failed to get the 11 votes needed to pass, with a final vote of 10 in favor and nine against.

Alders Michael Verveer and Syed Abass introduced the amendment as a substitute to an amendment originally introduced by five council members last week. The original amendment would have halted funding for the BRT project until the city evaluated an alternative route through Downtown. The council failed to consider it during Tuesday night’s budget meeting.

Verveer said during Wednesday’s meeting that the new amendment was a “compromise” and a “modest” request compared to the original amendment that would have stopped funding.

“I heard loud and clear, and I totally understand why, that the original amendment was an overreach, was blunt, was alarming to many in our community in that it would likely lead to a delay in the construction and implementation of Bus Rapid Transit east-west line and potentially jeopardize our Federal Transit Administration funding,” Verveer said. “I deeply appreciate that. I get that, and immediately tried thinking of a substitute that would negate those very substantive concerns.”

Alder Grant Foster, a member of the council’s Transportation Planning Board, asked city staff during the meeting if they thought the evaluation would result in a different recommendation than the route that has already been approved, citing the fact that the three lanes on Johnson and Gorham streets open during peak transit hours would be cut in half in order to make room for BRT stations and buses.

“We don’t know exactly how bad that traffic will be, but we know it will be really bad,” Metro Transit General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg said.

According to the proposal, amendment 15 wouldn’t directly lead to delays on the BRT project but could cause delays if alternate bus station locations were chosen as a result. Each year of delay from the project’s current schedule was estimated to add roughly $5 million in project costs per year due to inflation.

The debate over BRT’s route through downtown has been met with opposition from local businesses and business groups like Downtown Madison Inc.

Meanwhile, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway argues that routing the buses directly through State Street promotes both equity and economic interests and that the current routes have twice received city council approval–beating out other alternative designs as the route that would best serve everyone who would use the BRT system.

