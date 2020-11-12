Madison construction worker injured in scaffolding fall

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department responded to a construction site after a worker suffered injuries Thursday morning, according to an incident report.

Crews were sent to Lake Point Drive and Waunona Woods Court regarding a construction worker who fell down an elevator pit at 9:40 a.m.

Officials said the person was working from the scaffolding and fell roughly 35 to 40 feet. The report said other workers helped bring the person out of the hole from underneath scaffolding and bricks.

The person met with paramedics and spoke to the crews before being taken to a hospital.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.