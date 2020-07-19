Madison Concourse Hotel joins list of companies forced to make layoffs due to pandemic

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– The Madison Concourse Hotel announced over 100 employees would be permanently laid-off due to financial trouble brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the sudden and dramatic impact of this world-wide pandemic, The Madison Concourse Hotel has and will experience a significant reduction in its workforce and approximately 125 employees will experience permanent layoffs,” a letter sent to laid-off employees said.

Maggie Carignan said she worked for the Starbucks in the hotel for over two years, longer than other employees in her department. She said her schedule had been reduced, but she didn’t think she would lose her job.

“I felt really safe. I was like unless they shut down Starbucks, I’m good,” Carignan said. “You know, most places go by seniority.”

Carignan said it was a surprise when human resources told her she was included in the group of permanently laid-off employees. She said she asked the company why she was chosen over others in her department.

“They said ‘Well, you make more money than the rest of them,'” Carignan said.

Carignan said the loss will make it difficult to pay bills, including rent and tuition.

The letter states that while it is a possibility that employees could be brought back, laid-off employees should not count on it.

The Madison Concourse Hotel did not immediately respond for comment.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments