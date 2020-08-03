Madison company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON,Wis.– A Madison based company is teaming up with a national biotech company to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine.

Heat Biologics is partnering with Waisman Biomanufacturing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to produce a vaccine for phases one and two of clinical trials.

Their vaccine is designed to target people most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Heat Biologics is on the fast track to start clinical trials as early as Spring 2020, and Madison is on the short list for possible locations.

A typical vaccine can take up to three years, but Heat Chief Scientific and Operating Officer Jeff Hutchins said the partnership with Waisman will significantly speed up the process to get the vaccine in circulation.

“What happens with our work with the University of Wisconsin is we start building a very detailed records system in which those records can be sent to any manufacturing site and that same process can happen,” Hutchins said.

Once approved, that record system will enable rapid production of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Hutchins.

