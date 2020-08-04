Madison common council to vote on moving, consolidating polling locations

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Common Council will vote Tuesday night on potentially moving several polling locations across the city.

On the agenda for Tuesday night are nine proposed ordinances to consolidate polling places.

Among the proposed changes:

Wards 8, 129, 131 and 134 would move from Door Creek Church to Steamfitters Local 601 Training Center at 6310 Town Center Drive

Wards 9, 128, 130, 132 and 133 would move from Oak Park Place to Steamfitters Local 601 Training Center at 6310 Town Center Drive

Ward 23 would move from Fire State #11 to the American Family Insurance Applied Learning Center at 6425 American Parkway

Ward 24 would move from Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge (formerly known as Oakwood Village East) to the American Family Insurance Applied Learning Center at 6425 American Parkway

Ward 82 would move from the Madison Police Midtown District to Bethany United Methodist Church at 3910 Mineral Point Road

Ward 89 would move from Oakwood Village University Woods (formerly known as Oakwood Village West) to Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes at 444 Grand Canyon Drive

Wards 111, 122, 124, 138 and 143 would move from The Jefferson to Middleton Community Church at 645 Schewe Road

Wards 103 and 114 would move from the Madison Police West District to the Park Edge/Park Ridge Employment and Training Center at 1233 McKenna Boulevard

Wards 115 and 116 would move from Madison Fire Station #7 to the Park Edge/Park Ridge Employment and Training Center at 1233 McKenna Boulevard

You can check your registration status, ward number and voting location at any time at myvote.wi.gov.

Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

