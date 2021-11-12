Madison Common Council passes 2022 city budget after nights of debate

by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wis. Madison’s Common Council has finally come to an agreement on the 2022 city budget after three nights of debate.

The council approved a $354,244,062 capital budget and a $360,321,028 operating budget.

Part of the funding will come from a 1.2% increase in the city’s levy tax which means the average homeowner’s taxes will go up by around $51 dollars.

In a statement released Thursday night, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the levy increase was “the lowest in twenty years.”

The statement said the 15-year average levy increase is around 4%.

The budget will help pay for things like the future Bus Rapid Transit project, affordable housing programs and an ambulance at Fire Station 14.

Madison’s Common Council rejected a proposal Wednesday night that would have required city staff to evaluate alternate stops for the city’s Bus Rapid Transit project.

The amendment — which called for a report on the impacts of moving two proposed BRT stops from State Street to the 300 block of West Johnson and West Gorham streets — failed to get the 11 votes needed to pass Wednesday, with a final vote of 10 in favor and nine against.

Rhodes-Conway thanked President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan for some of the budget’s funding.

