Madison Common Council approves establishment of tiny house village for homeless

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council has voted to allow for the establishment of a tiny house village on the city’s east side.

Council members unanimously voted in favor of regulating the village Tuesday night, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The village will be located at 1901 Aberg Avenue and will provide shelter for a growing number of residents who are without a home during the coronavirus pandemic.

