Madison College’s ‘Chester the Digester’ gets DNR award for recycling innovation

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Thanksgiving is still two weeks away, but one Madison machine is already gobbling up leftovers.

That machine is Chester the Digester, the newest recipient of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Recycling Award for Innovation.

The biodigester makes its rounds to Madison College’s culinary arts, baking and decorative arts and cafeteria areas to collect up to 300 pounds of leftover food that can be composted. Then, within 24 hours, those scraps are turned into 30 pounds of hot, fluffy brown material that can be used in gardens and planting.

“Really what it does is it chops up the material, bacteria go after it and it runs hot. We run it at about 130 degrees, 140 degrees based on how much humidity is inside the vessel. So the more humidity, the hotter it gets,” culinary instructor John Johnson explained.

The digester doesn’t just help keep waste out of landfills but also furthers Madison College’s clean energy goals, Johnson said.

