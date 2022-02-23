Madison College wraps up Black Culinary Series

by Tamia Fowlkes

WISC-3 / Channel3000 Local chef makes a plate of Shrimp And Grits during Madison College Black Culinary Series.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is cooking up some fun to celebrate Black History Month.

The Yams and Sweet Potatoes: Black Culinary Series highlights Black cuisine that has influenced America and the world.

Today, attendees joined local chef Patience Clark for a tasting of traditional shrimp and grits.

Demonstrations, tastings and presentations were held throughout the month of February by the Office of Equity and Inclusion, concluding with a class Wednesday afternoon.

“We fully recognize the impact COVID has, first of all, on of our local community chefs, shining the light on them, giving them the opportunity to bring in customers and just share their stories has been impactful,” said Ernise Williams, Madison College Director of Community Engagement.

These events connected local Black chefs and the Madison community, celebrating their talents.

Although the series concluded Wednesday, you can still grab some of these goods at restaurants in the Madison area.

Check out Chef Patience’s food from Palate Pleasures LLC here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.